Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko name squad for Al Hilal clash

The Porcupine Warriors will be doing without a couple of key players due to injury and administrative issues

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has announced his final 18-man squad for the Caf Confederation Cup Group C fixture against Al Hilal Omdurman in Sudan on Sunday.

Defender Abass Mohammed, who started the second leg of the play-off against Coton Sport in Kumasi, has been dropped due to injury while Augustine Sefah makes a return after serving his suspension.

Once again, striker Frederick Boateng could not make the squad due to ongoing contract talks with Egyptian side Petrojet.

Daniel Nii Adjei, who won the Caf Confederation Cup twice with former club TP Mazembe, does not figure on the list.

Zambian clubs Nkana FC and Zesco United will face off against each other in the other group game also on Sunday.

Full squad: