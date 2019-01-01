Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko draw Ivorian opponents in play-offs

The identity of the Porcupine Warriors' first opposition in the second tier continental inter-club championship has been revealed

Ghanaian side will face Ivorian club San Pedro for a place in the group stage of the 2019-20 Caf Confederation Cup.

A draw on Wednesday saw the two West African outfits pitted against each other in the play-offs.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the first leg at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling for the second fixture in Stade Auguste Denise San-Pedro.

Kotoko have a place in the Confederation Cup following their demotion from the after a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Etoile Sahel of in the first round.

San Pedro, on the other hand, beat Santoba FC of Guinea 3-0 over two legs in the Confederation Cup first round to come this far.

The first leg of the play-offs start on October 27 while the return fixture is set for November 3.

Article continues below

The winners on aggregate join 15 other teams for the group stage series.

Kotoko will be hoping to make the 'money zone' for the second successive season, having reached the stage in last term's championship.

Their best performance in the competition remains a second-place finish in the 2004 event.

