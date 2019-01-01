Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko admonished ahead of San Pedro showdown

Former player of the Porcupine Warriors speaks on the club's duel with the Ivorian fold on Sunday

Former striker Amed Toure has cautioned the Kumasi-based side about the attacking threats of San Pedro ahead of their playoff clash in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The two teams are set to face off in a play-off round second leg fixture, the first leg having ended in a 1-0 home win for Kotoko.

With San Pedro's home ground in not meeting requirements for a continental fixture, Sunday's match has been moved to the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

“San Pedro play an attacking game when playing in their home games and they have very dangerous attackers who didn’t travel to with the team, [for the first leg],” the Ivorian told Ashh FM Sports.

“Kotoko should be ready to face their sharp and dangerous attackers because they are very dangerous when at playing home.

“The venue for the game might not favour San Pedro because they are playing the game far from their own home ground.

“It would be very tough for Kotoko though they are going with a goal advantage.”

The winners on aggregate will secure passage to the group stage.

Kotoko are eyeing a second straight berth at the stage following an appearance last season.

