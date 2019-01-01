Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko 1-0 San Pedro: Late drama in Kumasi

Kjetil Zachariassen's outfit did just enough to secure victory in the play-off round first leg fixture at home

will take a slim lead into the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off away fixture with San Pedro of Cote d'Ivoire following a 1-0 triumph at home on Monday.

In the end, a 95th minute Naby Laye Keita penalty handed the Porcupine Warriors victory at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The two teams have it all to do in the November 3 return leg, with the winners on aggregate securing a ticket for the group stage.

The game was a continuation of Sunday's fixture which was called off at half-time with the score on 0-0 due to heavy rains. Monday's fixture, therefore, started from the 46th minute.

As per regulations, the game continued from just where they left off on Sunday, with both teams parading the same set of starting players and substitutes as they had at the time of the postponement.

In the 58th minute, San Pedro goalkeeper Tra Tape pulled off a save to deny Kotoko striker Songne Yacouba the opener.

Only two minutes later, Richard Arthur missed a glorious chance to put the hosts in the lead as his close-range header went just wide.

Arthur then saw a 64th minute strike ruled out for offside, moments before South African referee Eugene Nkosinathi Mdlule waved play on following a big penalty shout by the hosts when Yacouba appeared to have been fouled in the box.

Eight minutes to full-time, Kotoko were almost stunned as it had to take goalkeeper Felix Annan's save to prevent Sherif Olatunde's effort from going in.

Deep into stoppage time, the Porcupine Warriors finally found the breakthrough when Yacouba was brought down in the box.

Keita stepped up and expertly converted to make it 1-0 to the home side.

Kotoko will be hoping to secure a good result in the return leg in Cote d'Ivoire to realise their dream of playing in the group stage of the Confederation Cup in two successive seasons.