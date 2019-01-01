Caf Confederation Cup: Annan optimistic about Kotoko's quarterfinal chances despite Sunday setback

The shot-stopper talks about their hopes of making the next round after the recent disappointment against Al-Hilal

goalkeeper Felix Annan believes all is not lost for the Porcupine Warriors despite failing to book a quarter-final tickets in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday ahead of a tricky last group stage matchday away tie at Zesco United.

The Porcupines spurned a glorious opportunity to secure a last eight spot following a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

A win would have confirmed them for the next round with a match to spare.

“It [did not go] the way we wanted but this is football, there is still hope," Annan told Oyerepa FM.

“We are not giving up yet.

"We’re going to Zambia for the last game and there we are going to give our best to win so we make it to the next round."

Article continues below

Sunday's draw has left Kotoko third in Group C, two points behind leaders Nkana FC, who beat Zesco United 3-0 in the other group game in an all-Zambia affair. Hilal sit second with eight points, one mark ahead of Kotoko.

As things stand, the Porcupine Warriors must beat Zesco on the final matchday on Sunday to pick one of two qualification tickets to the next round.

Akonnor's outfit are hoping to make the Confederation Cup last eight for the first time since 2004 when they went all the way to the final.