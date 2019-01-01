Caf Confederation Cup: Annan: Kotoko determined to get a good result in Zambia

The shot-stopper looks ahead to Sunday's matchday three away fixture against Nkana FC

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is the latest to reiterate their desire to snatch at least a point in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Nkana FC of Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to play as guests to Kalampa at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on matchday three of the group stage.

Presently, all four teams in Group C have three points to their names, having each won their home game and lost on the road thus far.

“The group is really interesting; the teams are all square on three points because [they have all won their home games and lost their away matches]," Annan told Kwese TV.

"One can see that the away games will be the difference and so for us, we are determined to get a good result in Zambia.

"But our mindset is one that seeks to get the victory there [in Zambia] because that will enhance our chances [of making it out of the group].

"However, if we fail to win, a draw will not be a bad result but we are not going to lose.

"We want to get something out of the game.”

Kotoko opened their group stage campaign with a 1-0 away defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan before bouncing back with a 2-1 triumph over Zesco United of Zambia in Kumasi.