Caf Confederation Cup: Al Ittihad vs Enyimba game postponed

Enyimba have announced the postponement of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off fixture against Al Ittihad after they were denied access into Tunisia due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Nigeria Professional Football League club disclosed on Saturday that they were not allowed to enter Monastir, a day before the crucial first-leg fixture.

Finidi George’s men now need to wait for an urgent conclusion from Caf’s Interclub Committee for the new venue of the match as the second-leg outing will go ahead as planned in Nigeria on December 5.

“The Confederation of African Football has postponed the Confederation Cup playoff first leg fixture between Al Ittihad and Enyimba FC,” read a statement on Enyimba’s website.

“The fixture was initially scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir, Tunisia; but Enyimba were denied access to Tunisia as a result of strict Covid-19 travel restrictions in the country.

“Consequently, Caf, through a correspondence have announced their decision to choose a new date and venue for the fixture.

“The match will not take place tomorrow, the 28th of November 2021, as scheduled and will be postponed.

“The new venue and date of the match will be announced soon after consultation with Caf Interclub Committee.

“Kindly note that the return leg will be played as scheduled on the 5th of December in Nigeria.”

The Peoples' Elephants advanced to the play-off round after defeating Senegal's Diambars FC 4-0 on aggregate in the second round of qualification in October.

They are the second Nigerian club in the play-offs, with Rivers United scheduled to play Egypt's Al Masry for their first-leg in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Both teams are seeking to qualify for the group stage of the Confederation Cup that will commence in 2022.

Meanwhile, the 2021-22 NPFL season will begin on December 17 with Enyimba scheduled to host city rivals Abia Warriors in Aba while champions Akwa United will face Kano Pillars that same day in Uyo.