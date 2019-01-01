Caf Confederation Cup: Al-Hilal vs Asante Kotoko: Camp News

Goal brings the latest update from the camps of the two teams ahead of their showdown in the continental championship on Sunday

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong will have to pass a late fitness test to face Sudanese side Al-Hilal Omdurman in their Caf Confederation Cup group stage opener on Sunday.

The utility defender, who has two goals to his name in the competition so far, is running against time for the away duel after picking up an injury in training.

He is part of an 18-man squad set to depart Ghana for Sudan on Thursday.

There is another injury worry for Kotoko as Abass Mohammed, who replaced Augustine Sefa in the home win over Coton Sport Garoua, has been ruled out of Sunday's match due to an injury sustained in training.

Also, striker Frederick Boateng has been dropped as he is set to join Egyptian side Petrojet. Guinean import Naby Laye Keita will also not travel to Sudan.

The Porcupine Warriors have, however, been boosted on the financial front.

On Tuesday, the Ghanaian government announced a package of $150,000 in the form of support for Kotoko. The club's management has also increased per diem of players to $500.

Article continues below

"I will applaud [executive chairman] Prof. Dr. Kwame Kyei for his efforts - both financially and emotionally," club policy analyst Yaw Amoh Sarpong told Oyerepa FM.

"Per diems of the players have increased to $500 and it should tell you the importance he has attached to this competition."

Al-Hilal also have their own good news as four players, including goalkeeper Jumma Ginaro and Mohamed Darag, resumed training on Tuesday after missing Monday's league clash with Al-Ahly Shendi.

