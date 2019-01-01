CAf Confederation Cup: Al Hilal determined to shock Kotoko in Kumasi - Assistant coach

Salah Mohamed Adam says his outfit are eyeing another upset in Kumasi on Sunday

Al Hilal Omdurman assistant coach Salah Mohamed Adam is confident in his side's ability to cause an upset when they play as guests to Asante Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday.

The Sudanese outfit are set to face the Ghanaian giants in matchday five tie at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Presently, Hilal top Group C with 7 points, one above second-placed Kotoko, whom they beat 1-0 in the first leg in Omdurman.

"We know Asante Kotoko very well - they're very respected in Africa [but] we are here to beat them. Yeah, I'm sure," Adam told Oyerepa FM.

"On our way from the airport [from Accra to Kumasi], the [Kotoko] supporters were saying they will beat us by three [goals] but it won't be easy.

"We are not afraid. No fears. Hilal is also big in Africa.

"The weather in Sudan is hot and is hot - it's very good for football.

"We are praying for a good day and a good day for the referee as well."

The top two teams in the group at the end of the series will secure qualification to the quarter-finals.

