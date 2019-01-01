Caf Confederation Cup: Al Hilal coming to Kumasi for three points, ex-player warns Kotoko

The ex-striker of the Sudanese side speaks on the upcoming encounter between the two sides in the group stage of the continental competition

Former Al Hilal Omdurman striker Abedenago Tetteh says Asante Kotoko must be wary of the Sudanese club ahead of their encounter in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday.

The two sides are set to battle it out for three points in a Group C matchday five fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Presently, both teams hold the top two spots in the group, with Hilal one point better than their Ghanaian counterpart.

"Al Hilal are really thirsty for the Caf Confederation Cup so they will come into the game to win in Kumasi," Tetteh, who played for Hilal between 2016 and 2018, told Ash FM Sports.

"Their away performance is very good because they always want to win any game they play, both home and away.

"Kotoko players should be very careful or else Al Hilal can come and cause havoc in Kumasi."

Kotoko are hoping to be among the top two at the end of the group stage to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

A place in the last eight will bring them a step closer to making amends for the defeat to country rivals of Oak in the all-Ghanaian final of the Confederation Cup in 2004.

Last season, the Porcupine Warriors were kicked out of the Confederation Cup in the preliminary round.