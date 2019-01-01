Caf Confederation Cup: Akonnor and Kotoko determined to avoid defeat in Zambia

The Porcupine Warriors boss looks ahead to Sunday's away encounter with Nkana FC

To boost their chance of making the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals, Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor says his side are poised to claim at least a point in Sunday's group stage clash with Nkana FC of Zambia.

Back in the 'money zone' of the continental championship for the first time since 2008, the Porcupine Warriors are hoping to finish among the top two to make the next round.

Their fortunes have not been bad so far as they are currently tied on three points with the other three teams of Group C, having lost one game and won the other of two matches played thus far.

“Looking at the strength of the four teams in the group, winning only your home matches wouldn’t be enough to secure qualification, so you need to at least pick a point away from home, so let’s see what happens," Akunnor said.

“It is a fact that if we want to get to the next stage of the competition, then we need to pick a point at Nkana.

“In camp, the motivation is high. The players already know what is at stake. This is their time and moment they want to make a name for themselves.

“I am also motivated because this is another level for me and my coaching career."

Kotoko opened their group stage campaign with a 1-0 away defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan before beating Zesco United of Zambia 2-1 in Kumasi last week to return to winning ways.

The Kumasi-based side are hoping to better their second-placed finish in the 2004 edition.