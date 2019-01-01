Caf Confederation Cup: Akonangui FC beg Ashanti Gold for forgiveness

The Equatoguinean fold have apologised for not treating the Ghanaians well in the first leg fixture at home

Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC are seeking forgiveness from Ghanaian club for "unfortunate treatment" during their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg clash in Ebibeyin ahead of this weekend's return leg.

Ashgold accused Equipo rojo de Kie-Ntem of unfair treatment in their travel to Equatorial Guinea and have sworn to take revenge when they host the decider on Sunday.

On the pitch, the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw on August 10.

“We’ll write an apology to Ashanti Gold for the unfortunate treatment they went through when they visited us in Equatorial Guinea before we arrive in ," Akonangui technical director Pedro told Nhyira FM in Ghana.

“We are sorry for the bad reception they received from us. Football is not a war."

The director also spoke on their ambition for Saturday's showdown.

“We are coming to Ghana to win," he said.

"We’ve prepared well for the game against Ashanti Gold

"Our traveling arrangements are in the hands of the Equatorial Guinea embassy in Ghana.

"Possibly, we will be in Ghana on Wednesday. A win is our motive.”

The winners of the fixture over both legs progress to face RS Berkane of in the next round.

