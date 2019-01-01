Caf Confederation Cup: Akonangui 1-1 Ashanti Gold - Miners force draw

The Miners shared the spoils against their Equatoguinean counterparts in a preliminary round fixture on Saturday

began their Caf Confederation Cup adventure on a good note as they managed a 1-1 away draw with Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday.

Richard Osei Agyemang put the Ghanaians into the lead but Diosando Mbele hit back for the home side to ensure the draw in the first round, first leg fixture at Ebebiyin Stadium.

The Miners now have the odds in their favour going into the second leg at home on August 25.

The winners over both legs will secure a place in the second round where a showdown with Moroccan outfit RS Berkane awaits.

New Brazilian coach Ricard Da Rocha named compatriot striker and new club signing Marco Aurelio Silver in his starting team, the decision was undoubtedly the main talking point when the Miners unveiled their starting XI.

In a first-half with few scoring chances, Osei Agyemang had an opportunity to put AshGold in the lead in the 15th minute but his connection to a cross from Kwadwo Amoako narrowly missed the target.

Four minutes later, the home side had a chance of their own but Mbakoni's effort was denied by goalkeeper Frank Boateng after being played through by Miguel Angel.

Angel nearly scored himself but his curler narrowly went wide later.

In the 55th minute, Agyemang broke the deadlock with a sweet overhead kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Carlos Musibe.

In the last quarter of an hour, Akonangui drew level courtesy of Diosando Mbele to ensure the 1-1 draw.