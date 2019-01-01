Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

Caf Confed: Nkana's Ghanaian defender Ocran counting down to Kotoko showdown

Nkana FC.
Richard Ocran talks about his outfit being pitted against his country's club in the group stage of the continental competition

Nkana FC's Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran is looking forward to an "exciting" clash with his country's club Asante Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Drawn into Group C, the two clubs, together with Zesco United - another Zambian outfit - and Al-Hilal of Sudan, will battle it out for tickets to the quarter-finals.

The draw for the 'money zone' was conducted on Monday.

“I am feeling very happy as we are in the same group with Kotoko," Ocran told Footballmadeinghana.

"It will be an exciting clash and I am really looking forward to both legs.

“It has been good for us in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"[On Sunday, for example], we went away to draw [0-0] against San Pedro [of Cote d'Ivoire] after winning the first leg 3-0.

"It was not an easy game as they were determined to overturn the scoreline.”

Nkana and Kotoko are set for back-to-back games on matchdays three and four on February 24 and March 3 respectively.

The Zambians will host the first fixture. 
 

