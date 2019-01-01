Caf Champions League: Yacouba out as Kotoko travel for Etoile du Sahel decider

The Porcupine Warriors have listed 18 players for the first round second leg fixture in Sousse

Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba is a conspicuous absentee from 's travelling party for Sunday's Caf away clash with of .

The 27-year-old has promptly returned to the sidelines for unclear reasons, having only made a comeback to the matchday squad as the Porcupine Warriors registered a 2-0 home triumph in the first leg of the first round fixture.

Kotoko's talisman during their Caf Confederation Cup campaign last season, made a second-half appearance in the September 15 tie.

Captain Felix Annan leads the travelling team for Sousse, alongside veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku and frontman Richard Arthur who netted in the first leg.

Guinean striker Naby Laye Keita has also made a return, having missed the last match due to suspension.

The winners on aggregate after both legs secure a place in the group stage of the competition.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Osei Kwame

Article continues below

Defenders: Ampem Dacosta, Evans Owusu, Habib Mohammed, Agyemang Badu, Patrick Yeboah

Midfielders: Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Augustine Okrah, Didi Arnold, Samuel Frimpong, Godfred Asiamah, Kelvin Andoh, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Forwards: Richard Arthur, George Abege, Naby Keita

