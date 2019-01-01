Caf Champions League: Yacouba gutted by Kotoko snub for Etoile Sahel decider

The 27-year-old striker laments his omission from the Porcupine Warriors' squad for the trip to Tunisia

ace Songne Yacouba is livid at coach Kjetil Zachariassen's decision to leave him out of the travelling party for Sunday's Caf away clash with Etoile Sahel of .

The Burkinabe was the most conspicuous absentee when the Porcupine Warriors announced their 18-man squad on Wednesday for the Sousse showdown.

His snub comes less than two weeks after returning to the team in a 2-0 first leg home victory over the Tunisians where he came on as a second-half substitute.

"I am very fit and do not know why I was dropped from the squad to Tunisia," Yacouba told Kumasi FM.

"The coach named his squad and I wasn't part of it.

"The coach did not give any reason for axing me from the squad.

Article continues below

"You cannot assess me with just ten minutes of play against .''

The star of Kotoko's Caf Confederation Cup campaign last season, Yacouba has been a peripheral figure this term, a situation resulting from fitness issues at the start of the competition and a desire to pursue a career elsewhere.

His good showing last season earned him a call-up to Burkina Faso's national team.

