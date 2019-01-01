Caf Champions League wrap: Kotoko, Wydad and Raja secure impressive wins, Enyimba stumble

While Sunday’s games featured some goalless draws, a few sides still secured noteworthy wins going into the reverse fixtures in a fortnight

outfoxed 2-0 in the first leg of their Caf first-round encounter at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Augustine Okrah and Richard Arthur in either half carried the Porcupine Warriors to a win over the Tunisian outfit, which puts them in the driver’s seat in the tie.

Elsewhere, last season’s runners-up secured a routine 2-0 success over Mauritania’s Nouadhibou courtesy of a Mohammed Nahiri brace.

The Moroccan outfit are now in control of the tie, and are expected to finish the job in North Africa.

were equally impressive in their tie, scoring three away goals on the road to defeat Al Nasr Benghazi 3-1.

All the goals came in the second half of the encounter, with Fabrice Ngoma handing the Moroccan side the lead in the 51st minute, before the home side levelled in the 71st minute, and it seemed like the encounter was destined for a draw.

But strikes from Ayoub Nanah and Mohsine Moutouali in minutes 72 and 87, respectively, handed the People’s Team control of the tie.

Defending champions Esperance couldn’t quite get a victory over Elect-Sport at Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya, as it ended 1-1.

Fedi Ben Choug put the Tunisians in front minutes after an hour, but Bakhit Djibrine equalised in the 76th minute.

The home side could’ve won the encounter, thus reversing the game, but Leger Djimrangar failed to tuck away a late penalty.

Going by the final result, ’s will require a colossal effort to overturn a 4-1 thrashing against USM Alger.

Braces from Mohamed Rabie Meftah and Zakaria Benchaagreatly assisted the Algerian outfit who will hope the penalty scored by Kenneth Muguna for the visitors doesn’t prove costly after the reverse fixture in Kenya.

In Aba, couldn’t take advantage of their numerical advantage against Al-Hilal Omdurman as it ended goalless.

Bazar Hamid Nassir was sent off in the 21st minute of the proceedings, subsequently handing the People's Elephant the tie on a silver platter. However, they failed to make it count as there remains all to play for in next weeks.

The other games involving Fosa Juniors vs and SSC Kara vs Vita club both ended goalless as well.

The second-legs of the encounters are expected to take place between September 27 and 29.