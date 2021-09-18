Caf Champions League: Why Matano is confident of better outing for Tusker against Arta Solar 7

The Brewers tactician is happy to have all his players available ahead of the crucial second meeting with the Djibouti outfit

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano believes he has enough options to stand a better chance of winning the Arta Solar 7 game on Saturday.

The Brewers and the Djibouti outfit settled for a 1-1 draw in the last meeting of the Caf Champions League first preliminary round. The Kenyans had to do with 19 players as the tactician points out, and it made it hard for him to make the necessary changes during the game.

How the squad is coming together

"Everybody is available and trained well; even Ibrahim [Joshua] who had a knock in the first leg is well. We had a chance of winning away but traveling in separate groups made it difficult," Matano told Goal.

"We are playing at home, and have had enough rest as opposed to the way we were in the first leg. The players have the energy and motivation to play, but our opponents are also keen on winning, but I am optimistic about getting good results.

"Of course we will make some changes since everyone is available and ready for the match. In the first leg we were just 19, even making changes was difficult because we were fewer. But right now it is different because we have options; it will be easier to decide who starts and who comes in later."

'We know how to approach them'

Meanwhile captain Eugene Asike believes the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions are aware of how to approach their opponents after the last meeting.

The centre-back believes the Ruaraka-based charges have a good chance of advancing.



"We have had a good training week, and everyone is looking forward to Saturday's game. Now that we have played them, we know how they play which makes our approach a little easier. In the first leg, we did not know much about our opponents, but after playing them, we picked up a few things that will help us on Saturday," the Harambee Star told Goal.

"We will go out with a positive attitude, positive energy and try to win the game. They are a good team and we are not playing as individuals; the preparations are on how to play them together."

The overall winner will be playing Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek.