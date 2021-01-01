Caf Champions League: What happened at Simba SC didn't happen anywhere in the world - Al Ahly coach Mosimane

The South African tactician questions the attendance of fans in the defeat but insists they will still qualify from the group

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the decision to have fans attend their Caf Champions League match against Simba SC which they lost 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Red Devils came up against the Msimbazi giants at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with Caf allowing 30,000 fans to attend the match and by Tuesday morning, all 30, 000 tickets had already been sold out.

Simba then beat the African champions 1-0, the first defeat for coach Mosimane by an African team since he joined the Egyptian side.

Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone powered home the all-important goal in the 31st minute, exchanging a one-two pass with midfielder Clatous Chama before unleashing a right-footed effort which sizzled past Al Ahly defender and keeper Mohamed El Shenawy to the roof of the net.

Speaking after the game, Mosimane has explained his unhappiness at the Caf decision to allow fans to attend the Group A fixture saying whatever happened in the game has never happened in any place in the world.

“We have to be professional after any loss, but the game could be held in better circumstances,” Mosimane told the club’s official website. “I am a professional coach and I have no comments on the fans’ attendance as it was Caf’s decision, but what happened today [Tuesday] did not happen in any place in the world.”

The South African tactician has, however, remained confident they will still qualify from the group despite losing in Tanzania insisting they still have four matches to play for.

“We still have four remaining games in the group stage, and we will fight to reach the next round,” Mosimane continued.

“We aimed to dominate the possession in today’s game, but we missed several chances in the first half, and in these games, we have to take all of our chances.”

The reigning Tanzania Mainland League champions started the game better, denying the Egyptians possession. Their confidence levels were good and the presence of the fans made it even easier.

Miquissone had a real chance in the game after just five minutes when he was slipped into the danger zone by Clatous Chama. However, his touch in the danger zone was heavy allowing the goalkeeper to make a save.

Concentration lapses almost proved costly for the East Africans. The ball was passed to Oluwafemi Ajayi whose one-time pass set up Abdul Kahraba. But the latter shot wide from 16-yards much to the relief of the home fans.

In the 31st minute, the home-team supporters were given something to celebrate. Mozambican Miquissone was let loose in the 18-yard area and he unleashed an unstoppable rocket that hit the crossbar before bouncing in the net.

It was the second time Al Ahly lost at the same venue, after they had lost 1-0 in 2019.