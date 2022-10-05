Caf Champions League Team of the Decade: Billiat? Where is Zwane? – Mamelodi Sundowns feature strongly

Fans have questioned the inclusion of Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat after Caf’s team of the decade was released.

Billiat makes the Caf team

Two of his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammates included

Team selected by fans

WHAT HAPPENED? After Caf released the Champions League team of the decade as voted by fans, some supporters have questioned the inclusion of former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Billiat.

Billiat – alongside both Denis Onyango and Percy Tau, who were voted into the 2010-20 team – won the Caf Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016, but the inclusion of the Zimbabwean, currently with Kaizer Chiefs, raised eyebrows.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Whereas Billiat’s inclusion divided opinion, others questioned why Themba Zwane – a longstanding member of Masandawana - was not included.

"With due respect, Themba Zwane deserves to be on the team more than all these players. If there's no Mshishi there, then the list is shitty," claimed UMsolwa Ongenacala.

"Without Themba Zwane, our evergreen midfielder, on form every season?" Mokone question.

"Billiat should not be there," opined Vho-Ravhuanzwo.

"Dear Percy, you are in the best place in the world. The Ahly club and the fans are always supporting the players of Al Ahly and voted for your friend Billiat. I hope you are happy, you and your friend," stated Mada 3bed.

"Big ups to you Tau. Is it possible to come to Naturena for a season or two, just to add on what we already have because we miss the glory days," Seboniso Boholo said as he asked the Bafana star whether he could join Chiefs.

"I so wish Temba Zwane was also featured in that squad. He has made a mark in his footballing career," Thabang Pule said.

"Most people will want to remove Billiat because they don't know the rest of the squad besides Percy," claimed Mthethwa Kwane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onyango, Billiat, Zwane and Tau lifted the African title in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane.

Although they had been eliminated in the preliminary round, they were reinstated back into the competition following AS Vita’s disqualification.

On their way to the final, the Brazilians faced ES Setif of Tunisia – who were later disqualified for pitch invasion, as well as Egypt’s Zamalek SC, and Enyimba of Nigeria in the group stage. Before the result was annulled, Billiat scored a goal in their 2-0 win over ES Setif.

The Zimbabwean was also on the scoresheet when Sundowns defeated Zamalek 2-1 in Egypt, while Tau’s only group stage goal came in the 3-1 away defeat against Enyimba.

Billiat also scored in the 2-1 loss against Zesco United in the semi-final first leg duel at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, while Tau scored one of their goals in the 2-0 second leg win.

They defeated Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate in the final and became only the second South African club to win the Champions League, and it was also their first continental trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU, ONYANGO, AND BILLIAT: Tau is still with Al Ahly and, although there have been numerous rumours about his future, he was named in the club’s squad for the upcoming season.

It is a matter of wait and see whether he will be involved – bar injuries – for Al Ahly in the Champions League in the post-Mosimane era.

Billiat is currently at Chiefs who are not participating in any of the continental competitions.

Onyango has fallen down the pecking order at Sundowns since the arrival of Ronwen Williams and could be involved less than before as the South African giants chase both the African title and domestic trophies.