Caf Champions League: Simba SC, Yanga SC start continental campaign impressively

The Tanzania representatives scored a combined six goals and kept a clean sheet in the initial stage of the annual competition

Simba SC and Yanga SC have started their Caf Champions League journey on a high after wins over Nyasa Big Bullets and Zalan FC respectively in the first leg of the annual competition.

Tanzania Mainland League heavyweights Simba claimed a 2-0 win against Malawi's Big Bullets in the initial meeting staged at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had come into the match with interim coach Juma Mgunda keen to impress in the continental outing.

He made two changes from the team that drew 2-2 with KMC in the league outing, introducing Mzamiru Yassin and Denis Kibu.

Mgunda's changes paid dividends as the Tanzanians dominated the proceedings in a packed stadium. However, they had to wait until the 30th minute to get their first goal courtesy of Moses Phiri.

After the break, the hosts staged a brave fight-back in their bid to get an equaliser.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi managed to hold on and they eventually managed to contain the pressure. They had to wait until the 84th minute to get their second goal of the match thanks to captain John Raphael Bocco.

The former Tanzania champions will now host their opponents in the second leg to be played in Tanzania on September 18.

Mayele runs the show

At the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Simba's rivals Yanga defeated South Sudanese outfit Zalan FC 4-0.

Fiston Mayele was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick to inspire Wananchi to a huge win. The first half ended goalless despite the many chances created by the Tanzanian champions.

Yanga SC

Zalan's defence was eventually breached three minutes after the break; the Mayele show had officially begun.

Tanzania international Feisal Salum then doubled the advantage 10 minutes later, before the Democratic Republic of Congo attacker scored his second in the 86th minute.

The Congolese's third came in the stoppages. Yanga will now host their opponents in the second leg at the same venue on September 17.