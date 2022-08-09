Caf Champions League: Rivers United, Asante Kotoko, Zamalek learn first round opponents

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Rivers United have been drawn to face Liberia’s Watanga FC in the first round of the 2022-23 Caf Champions League.
The draw ceremony which served up plenty of interesting match-ups took place on Tuesday at the Caf headquarters in Cairo.
Stanley Eguma’s men will host the Liberian First Division Kings at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium before flying to the West African country for the reverse fixture.
Nigeria’s second representatives Plateau United will lock horns with Gabon’s elite division side ASO Stade Mandji and victory on aggregate will see them book a place in the next round.
Elsewhere, Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been pooled against Rail Club du Kadiogo. Rail Club booked a place in the competition having emerged as winners of the 2021–22 Burkinabe Premier League.
Meanwhile, Tusker were axed from the annual club championship as a result of the Fifa ban placed on Kenya.
The East Africans are serving an indefinite ban from the world governing body over alleged government interference in the running of the country’s football federation.
As a result of this ban, the Brewers who are the reigning Kenyan Premier League kings will play no part.
Elsewhere, Egyptian side Zamalek must negotiate their way past Chadian side Elect-Sport FC for a chance in their bid to emerge as African champions.
The first leg will be held between September 9 to 11, 2022 while the second leg will take place from September 16 to 18, 2022.
Wydad Casablanca are the reigning African champions having silenced Egyptian side Al Ahly in the final played at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on May 30, 2022.
Apart from Kenyan teams ruled out due to Fifa ban, teams from Zimbabwe, Cape Verde, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Namibia, and Reunion did not enter for the Caf Champions League.
FIRST ROUND FIXTURES IN FULL
KMKM SC vs Al Ahli Tripoli
Flambeau de centre vs Al Ittihad
Elect Sport vs Zamalek
Club Deportivo Mongomo vs Djoliba
Bo Rangers vs CR Belouizdad
Zalan FC Rumbek vs Youn Africans
St. George vs Al Hilak
Arta Solar vs Al Merrikh
Rivers United vs Watanga FC
ASO Stade Mandji vs Plateau United
ASN Nigelec vs Super Olympien
APR vs US Monastririenne
Olympic Real de Bangui vs Vipers
Volcan club de Moroni vs La Passe
Coton Sport Beni vs ASEC mIMOSAS
Hawks vs Horoya
Asko de Kara vs FC Nouadhibou
Casamance SC vs JS Kabylie
Gaborone vs AS Vita Club
Rail Club vs Asante Kotoko
Matlama vs Cotin Sport FC
CFFA vs Royal Leopard
Nyasa Bullets vs Simba
Red Arrows vs CD Primero Agosto