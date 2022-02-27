Caf Champions League: Mweene shows why Mamelodi Sundowns must be taken seriously

Kennedy Mweene epitomized Mamelodi Sundowns' strength in depth after his match-winning heroics against Al Ahly in Saturday evening's Caf Champions League Group A encounter in Cairo.

Now 10 years since Mweene helped Zambia win the Africa Cup of Nations, the 37-year unexpectedly found himself lining up against 10-time Champions League winners Al Ahly in a crunch north versus south showdown in Cairo on Saturday night, after an injury to first-choice Denis Onyango.

The former Free State Stars number one rolled back the years as he made some brilliant saves, including most notably an injury-time reflex save to tip a header over the bar. It was a world-class save from Mweene and shows the kind of strength Downs have in their squad, which is so crucial in the grueling continental competition.

When there was an injury to Andile Jali, Haashim Domingo came off the bench and impressed. Even with the dismissal of coach Rhulani Mokwena, the Pretoria club still had Manqoba Mngqiti and Steve Komphela on the touchline.

With a couple of key attackers such as Pavol Safranko, Gaston Sirino and Erwin Saavedra out injured, Masandawana are are able to have the likes of Aubrey Modiba, Kermit Erasmus, Neo Maema and Morena on the bench - all potentially match winners.

Others who stood out included some of the newer additions to the squad - central defenders Rushine de Reuck and Brian Onyango

Certainly, Downs have been busy building a formidable side in recent years and they don't make many mistakes in the transfer market - there is real depth in every area of the squad and no reason why they can't win a second Champions League crown with their present setup.

Another key aspect Sundowns will need to all the way in the Champions League is character and no small amount of grit and determination.

Article continues below

Those were qualities on display against Pitso Mosimane's Ahly side. Even more so at what was the end of a 10-day stay in Egypt for Masandawana, who also had to bounce back from last weekend's slightly disappointing stalemate with Al Merreikh.

Now, ending a five-match winless streak away in Egypt against the mighty Ahly, Sundowns have the forward momentum they need to at the very least, advance into the quarter-finals. And from there, anything is possible.