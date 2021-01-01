Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns set for Mosimane reunion, Kaizer Chiefs face Simba SC

The two PSL giants avoided each other in the quarter-final draw and they also learned their potential semi-final opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have learned their opponents for the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.

The draw for the quarter-finals took place at Caf's headquarters in Egypt's capital city Cairo on Friday.

Sundowns have been drawn against the defending champions Al Ahly in the two-legged quarter-final tie, while Chiefs were pitted against Simba.

Al Ahly and Sundowns were also drawn against each other in last season's Champions League quarter-finals and it was the Egyptian giants who advanced to the semi-finals on that occasion before defeating fierce rivals SC Zamalek in the final.

The Egyptian football powerhouse defeated a Mosimane-coached Sundowns side 3-1 on aggregate on that occasion, and Masandawana will now be seeking revenge against their former coach.

The winner between Sundowns and Al Ahly on aggregate will face either Algerian side MC Alger or Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will be taking part in the knockout phase for the first time in the club's history after the Soweto giants' successful debut group stage campaign.

The 2001 Caf Cup Winners' Cup champions will fancy their chances against Simba, who are hoping to go all the way and clinch their maiden Caf trophy this season.

The winner between the two teams will face either Tunisian giants Esperance or Algerian club CR Belouizdad in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final first-leg matches are scheduled to be played between 14-15 May and the second-leg encounters will then place between 21-22 May, while the semi-final first-leg matches will be played between 18 -9 June, and the second-leg games are scheduled to take place between 25-26 June.

The final of Africa's most prestigious club tournament will then be played on 17 July 2021.

Quarter-Final Draw

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

MC Alger vs Wydad Athletic Club

CR Belouizdad vs Esperance de Tunis

Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba Sports Club

Semi-Final Draw

Al Ahly or Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC Alger or Wydad Casablanca

Kaizer Chiefs or Simba vs CR Belouizdad or Esperance de Tunis