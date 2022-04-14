Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns coaches undecided on team selection ahead of Petro Atletico clash

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoiba Mngqithi has admitted to having a selection headache ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League quarter-final, first-leg clash against Petro Atletico at 11 November Stadium.

The Brazilians have been in scintillating form both on the domestic front and on the continent with the luxury of shuffling their squad.

Their last two games saw them scoring 11 goals and not conceding as they've used two different teams, first to thump Summerfield Dynamos 5-0 in the Nedbank Cup, before drubbing Golden Arrows 6-0 in a league match on Tuesday.

With most Sundowns players impressing, Mngqithi has conceded it has a dilemma for them to pick a team on match day.

“The strange part is that among the players it should really be a confidence boost, but for the coaches, it’s a big headache because you ask yourself, who should play that one and who should not play?” said Mngqithi as per Sowetan Live.

“Because the players who played at the weekend played very well and the players who played midweek also did. All of them have scored a lot of goals and the question is, who do you choose for the match against Petro?”

The Masandawana coach says they will try to select players depending on who will fit the profile of their Angolan opponents.

“That will require a lot of work from us as coaches because in profiling the opponent we really have to cut it down to the bone,” the coach added.

“We really need to understand who will be suitable for that type of opposition and vis-a-vis the type of individuals that Petro has.

“It’s going to be a very big headache, but on the side of the players they will go with their chins high hoping to also do well, which is very positive.

“But you must also guard against the element of complacency and overconfidence because Angola is a strange environment.

"The temperatures are very different, it can be very hot there so it’s important that we look at this thing very closely.”

After meeting Petro Atletico on Saturday, Sundowns will then host the Angolans seven days later in the second leg.