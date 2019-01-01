Caf Champions League: Kwesi Appiah advises Asante Kotoko ahead of Etoile du Sahel clash

The Black Stars boss looks ahead to the Porcupine Warriors' encounter with the Tunisian fold in the inter-club competition

coach James Kwesi Appiah believes have it all to do in Kumasi to beat Tunisian club and qualify for the group stage of the Caf .

The two clubs are set to face off in the first round of the elite continental inter-club championship, the first leg at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

“The Caf champions league is sometimes difficult and Etoile Sahel are also a very experienced side," Appiah told Angel FM.

“Playing at home, Asante Kotoko have to do everything possible to ensure victory and to achieve this it will be important everyone puts in his best.

“Kotoko should also try to get a wide margin win [here] so to make the second leg encounter less difficult.

“The current Kotoko squad is very huge and the players will have to get cohesion; it always takes time to get the needed cohesion.

“The fans have to be patient even if the going gets tough so that the players will be encouraged to put up their best."

Etoile will host the return fixture in two weeks time, with the winners of the tie on aggregate securing a place in the group stage of the competition.

Kotoko have set for themselves a target of reaching the 'money' stage this season.

The two-time champions are playing in the competition for the first time since their first-round elimination in 2015.

