Caf Champions League: Kotoko preparations advanced for Kano Pillars showdown

Kennedy Boakye Ansah speaks on the August 10 encounter with the Nigerian fold in the continental inter-club championship

public relations officer Kennedy Boakye Ansah believes the club are on the right path to get into top shape for their upcoming Caf clash with of .

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face Masu Gida in the preliminary first round, the first leg slated for August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

"Preparations are far advance ahead of our Champions League game against Kano Pillars," Boakye Ansah told AshhFM

"Blending of the old and new players has been good so far.

"I know with time the team will get to where every supporter is expecting.

"We have had a lot of information about Kano Pillars and I believe our technical handlers will work on the team to win the game in Nigeria."

The winners of the fixture over two legs will square off against the victors of the clash between Hafia FC of Guinea and Etoile Sahel of in the second round of the preliminary phase.

Kotoko will be hoping to perform better than they did on their last appearance in the Champions League, when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.

Last season, the Porcupines played in the Confederation Cup, where they reached the Group Stage.

