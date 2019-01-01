Caf Champions League: Kotoko name provisional squad for Kano Pillars trip

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen has listed an initial 23-man squad in preparation for the continental campaign opener in Nigeria

have unveiled a preliminary squad for Saturday's Caf clash with of .

On Monday morning, a total of 23 players left their home-base of Kumasi to travel to the capital Accra where the team will fine-tune preparations for the preliminary first round first leg away tie at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen will prune down the roster to 18 for the trip to Nigeria.

New captain Felix Annan, a member of Ghana's squad at the recent in , headlines the provisional line-up.

Veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku also made the list as did fullback Augustine Sefah, centre-back Wahab Adams and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi who all played key roles as the Porcupine Warriors reached the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season.

Former Al Hilal and Al Merreikh attacker Augustine Okrah, defender Ampem Dacosta and Ugandan striker George Abege are among the new signings in the squad.

Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba is, however, not in the squad amid concerns about his future and fitness. To add to the striker woes, Abdul Safiu Fatawu is also mysteriously not on the roster.

Also, the trio of Maxwell Baakoh, Abdul Ganiyu and Richard Senanu did not travel due to injury.



Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Osei Kwame

Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Ampem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Midfielders: Alexis Didi, Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi

Strikers: George Abege, Richard Arthur, Naby Keita

