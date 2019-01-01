Caf Champions League: Kotoko must address their defensive problems - Kano Pillars coach Musa

Ibrahim Musa has urged the Porcupine Warriors to strengthen an area in their defence to make the team stronger

coach Ibrahim Musa has identified a weak area in 's set-up which needs addressing.

Musa is interested in boosting the Porcupine Warriors' chances of progressing further in the Caf .

His club's own hopes in the continental inter-club championship ended when the Ghanaian side beat them 2-0 on Sunday. Kotoko progressed to the next stage despite a 3-2 loss in the first leg away in Kano, .

The Kumasi-based club is set to face of in the first round following their preliminary stage success.

"I believe Asante Kotoko can go far because they are a very good side and won't be easy for any side playing them; even in Kano, they gave us a very good match," Musa said, as reported by Kickgh.

"But then they need to work on their defence because we scored three goals in Kano from a direct play without set pieces and we were supposed to have scored three goals on Sunday if it had been our day.

"The midfield and attack are okay and the full-backs are okay, but they need to work on their centre pair."

Article continues below

On Sunday, Kotoko's central defence was marshalled by Habib Mohammed and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

The Porcupines' showdown with Etoile is next month. Kjetil Zachariassen's outfit, who reached the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, have set a target of at least making the next round of the Champions League this year.

Their last appearance in the elite championship ended in a first-round exit in 2015.