Caf Champions League: Kotoko coach Zachariassen 'not promising' anything against Kano Pillars

The Porcupine Warriors boss looks ahead to Saturday's meeting with the Nigerian club in the continental inter-club competition

coach Kjetil Zachariassen is optimistic about their chances of getting a "good result" in Saturday's Caf clash against of .

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face Masu Gida in a preliminary first round fixture away at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The second leg is slated for August 25 in Kumasi.

“I’m very excited because this is what we all lived for," Zachariassen told Footballmadeinghana.

"This is the real thing and we are going to give our all and hopefully it will be enough to bring home good result.

“I expect the players to play like they do at training, that’s all I expect from them and nothing else.

“At least we need prayers from our fans. We have new and young players joining us, we will try to blend the old with the new ones."

Kotoko are hoping to surpass their performance of their last appearance in the Champions League, when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.

“Some [of the players] have the culture of Kotoko inside them and others has are yet to be engulfed with the culture, but we are now starting to get a strong unit and I think the supporters will be proud moving forward," Zachariassen added.

“I’m not God so I cannot promise anything. Yes I can [only] promise we will give out our 100 per cent."

The winners after the two-legged tie are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next stage.

