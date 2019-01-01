Caf Champions League: Kotoko cautious to avoid complacency ahead of Kano Pillars decider

The Porcupines chief wants the club to remain focused to avoid an upset when they welcome their Nigerian opponents on August 25

chief executive officer George Amoako has stated the Porcupine Warriors are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to beat to a preliminary, second round ticket in the Caf .

Set to host the Nigerian champions in a first round second leg fixture on August 25, the Ghanaians have their sights on overturning a narrow 3-2 loss suffered in the first leg on Saturday.

“It was a very good scoreline; playing in Kano, scoring two away goals and losing 3-2 puts us in pole position to qualify but we don’t need to be complacent," Amoako said as reported by his club's official website.

“[We] certainly wouldn’t be because they are a good side, very aggressive, very strong and we need to work at it to get the result. I am talking about qualification.

"We would do everything possible to ensure just that. With this scoreline away; with two away goals, qualification is more likely.

“We have to be able to swim with it. We are fully aware that situations like this could cause some complacency, but the assurance is that we wouldn’t give that any chance. We are focused and going to treat the second leg like the score was goalless."

The winners on aggregate secure a passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the second round of the championship.