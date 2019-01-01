Caf Champions League: Kotoko can get a point at Kano Pillars - Okrah
New Asante Kotoko acquisition Augustine Okrah has stated the Porcupine Warriors are determined to avoid defeat in the Caf Champions League away fixture against Nigeria's Kano Pillars on August 10.
The Ghanaians are set to face Masu Gida at the Sani Abacha Stadium in a first round qualifying fixture, two weeks before hosting the return leg in Kumasi.
Okrah is one of a few new faces looking to impress in Africa after making a return to Kotoko following time with the likes of BK Hacken in Sweden, Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh of Sudan and NorthEast United of India.
“Teamwork is what matters. With that, we’re not going to allow them a chance," Okrah told Oyerepa FM.
"I believe we can get a point if we continue with that mentality.
“Every player is working hard and you could see that at training.
"I believe with the hard training and determination, we’ll do well in Nigeria.
“We’re determined despite the game being played away. We’ll work hard and ensure that we take our chances."
The winners after the two-legged tie are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the next stage.
Okrah played in the Champions League during his time with Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh.
The 25-year-old rejoined Kotoko in July following a stint at the club in 2012-13.