Caf Champions League: Kotoko can get a point at Kano Pillars - Okrah

The 25-year-old looks ahead to the Porcupine Warriors' trip to the Nigerian club in the continental inter-club championship

New acquisition Augustine Okrah has stated the Porcupine Warriors are determined to avoid defeat in the Caf away fixture against 's on August 10.

The Ghanaians are set to face Masu Gida at the Sani Abacha Stadium in a first round qualifying fixture, two weeks before hosting the return leg in Kumasi.

Okrah is one of a few new faces looking to impress in Africa after making a return to Kotoko following time with the likes of BK Hacken in , Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh of Sudan and of .

“Teamwork is what matters. With that, we’re not going to allow them a chance," Okrah told Oyerepa FM.

"I believe we can get a point if we continue with that mentality.

“Every player is working hard and you could see that at training.

"I believe with the hard training and determination, we’ll do well in Nigeria.

“We’re determined despite the game being played away. We’ll work hard and ensure that we take our chances."

Article continues below

The winners after the two-legged tie are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next stage.

Okrah played in the Champions League during his time with Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh.

The 25-year-old rejoined Kotoko in July following a stint at the club in 2012-13.

