Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko announce final squad for Kano Pillars tie

The Porcupine Warriors have released a list of 18 players for their continental inter-club competition opener on Saturday

have named their final 18-man team for Saturday's Caf clash with of .

The Special Competitions winners are set to face Masu Gida in a preliminary first round first leg fixture away at Sani Abacha Stadium.

Ghana international Felix Annan, a member of the Black Stars' team at the recent in , leads the roster which also has Guinean import Naby Laye Keita and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Ugandan striker George Abege and Ivorian midfielder Alexis Didi Arnold both made the list following their recent transfers to the club, as did fellow new acquisitions Ampem Dacosta, Justice Blay and Richard Arthur.

There were, however, no places for veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku, former Al Hilal and Al Merreikh attacker Augustine Okrah, Kwame Baah, Martin Antwi and Agyemang Badu despite making the provisional 23-man roster.

Talisman Songne Yacouba and lead striker Abdul Safiu Fatawu are also missing, having failed to make the preliminary list due to fitness concerns and uncertainty regarding their future with the club.

Attacker Maxwell Baakoh, Abdul Ganiyu and Richard Senanu are also ruled out due to injury.

Kotoko will host the return fixture on August 25. The winners will face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next round.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Osei Kwame

Defenders: Ampem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams

Midfielders: Alexis Didi Arnold, Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh, Samuel Frimpong, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah

Strikers: Richard Arthur, George Abege, Naby Keita