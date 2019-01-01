Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars win friendly ahead of Kotoko clash

Sai Masu Gida are gearing up for next weekend’s continental assignment against the Porcupines

Professional Football League ( ) side on Sunday intensified their preparations for next weekend’s Caf tie against with another friendly.

Coach Ibrahim Musa’s men thrashed local side Soso FC 3-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium to round off their first phase of preparations in Kaduna ahead of Saturday’s first leg qualification tie.

Goals from captain Rabiu Ali, David Ebuka and Ifeanyi Nweke secured the second win in as many games for Pillars, who are still basking in the euphoria of their first cup triumph after years of disappointment.

Sai Masu Gida have stayed back in Kaduna since winning the 2019 Federation Cup title, but the team will be heading to Kano on Monday to firm up their preparations for the visit of Kotoko, who have already made known their ambition to record an upset at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

An official with Pillars told Goal the team will leave Kaduna for Kano by 8am on Monday.

“The preparation is going on well, we stayed back in Kaduna to avoid any distractions after winning the Federation Cup but we will be going back to Kano on Monday by 8 am," the club official told Goal.

"Kotoko is a big side that we [Pillars] must respect but over the two legs, I know we would progress.”

The winners after the two-legged tie between Pillars and Kotoko are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next stage.