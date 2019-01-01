Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars set to miss key players in Kotoko clash

A top source speaks to Goal about how late paperwork will deny regular first-team players action against the Porcupines

Professional Football League ( ) side, may not be putting their best foot forward when they begin their quest in the Caf against this weekend.

A top source from the club informed Goal, due to late paperwork, about five first-team players won’t be taking part in the preliminary first-round fixtures.

“Almost four to five first-team players will not be available for the games against Kotoko because they just got their international passports and were not registered for the game,” the club source revealed to Goal.

Even though the identities of the affected players were not revealed, Goal understands David Ebuka, the breakout star of the 2018 Higher Institution Football League (Hifl) will not feature in the two games against Kotoko.

Ebuka was in action for Pillars in their last friendly on Sunday in which the 2019 Federation Cup champions defeated local side Sosso FC 3-0. The young striker got one of the goals in the big win.

Meanwhile, after initially staying in Kaduna to prepare for the crunch tie with Kotoko, Pillars returned to Kano on Monday to round off their preparations for Saturday's tie at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The winners after the two-legged tie between Pillars and Kotoko are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next stage.