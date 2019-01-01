Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars in Ghana to beat Asante Kotoko - Ibrahim Musa

The Masu Gida boss looks ahead to Sunday's decider against the Porcupine Warriors in the elite continental inter-club championship

coach Ibrahim Musa has reiterated their desire to upset in their Caf showdown in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Nigerian outfit are set to face the Ghanaians in a preliminary first round return fixture, having won the first leg 3-2 at home at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

“We respect Asante Kotoko very well," Musa told Kumasi FM in .

"We are preparing massively to come to Ghana and beat them on Sunday because my team is doing well and I trust them.

"I will come to Ghana and play good football to qualify.

“We conceded two set-piece goals against Kotoko and we are working on them before we come to Ghana.”

Pillars are playing in the Champions League for the first time since a first-round elimination in 2015.

Masu Gida won the Nigerian Professional Football League to qualify for the championship.

The aggregate winners of the Kotoko-Pillars tie will secure passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the second round of qualifying.

