Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars in Ghana to beat Asante Kotoko - Ibrahim Musa
Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has reiterated their desire to upset Asante Kotoko in their Caf Champions League showdown in Kumasi on Sunday.
The Nigerian outfit are set to face the Ghanaians in a preliminary first round return fixture, having won the first leg 3-2 at home at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
“We respect Asante Kotoko very well," Musa told Kumasi FM in Ghana.
"We are preparing massively to come to Ghana and beat them on Sunday because my team is doing well and I trust them.
"I will come to Ghana and play good football to qualify.
“We conceded two set-piece goals against Kotoko and we are working on them before we come to Ghana.”
Pillars are playing in the Champions League for the first time since a first-round elimination in 2015.
Masu Gida won the Nigerian Professional Football League to qualify for the championship.
The aggregate winners of the Kotoko-Pillars tie will secure passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the second round of qualifying.