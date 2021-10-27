Caf Champions League: Jwaneng Galaxy's Ramoreboli reveals Mosimane's help in Simba SC elimination

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli has revealed the pre-match talk he had with Al Ahly's Pitso Mosimane before eliminating Simba SC from the Caf Champions League.

The Botswana side overturned a 2-0 loss they had suffered at home in the first leg by successfully fighting back in Dar es Salaam to pick up a 3-1 win. The 3-3 aggregate scoreline saw the Tanzanian champions - who were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Kaizer Chiefs last season - shockingly exit the competition on home soil at the second preliminary round stage.

Ramoreboli has now revealed that Mosimane - who has won Champions League titles with Mamelodi Sundowns and twice with Al Ahly - shared with him tricks on how to beat the Tanzanian giants.

Mosimane's tip

Mosimane's Al-Ahly suffered a 1-0 loss last season at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in a group stage game at the hands of Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"I spoke to coach Pitso before the first leg against Simba. He helped me to profile them. After my chat with him, I knew what to expect from Simba. Coach Pitso is there for SA coaches,’’ Ramoreboli told Sowetan Live.

"One thing I like about him is that he doesn’t wait for you to call him, but he picks up his phone and calls you. He’s always been there for me, so I can say he played a role in us outshining Simba."

After the defeat, coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa resigned as Simba's trainer.

The Caf A license holder also revisited the special moments in his career that included helping Maluti FET College to beat Orlando Pirates 4-1 in the Nedbank Cup back in 2013 and winning the Cosafa Cup as a caretaker coach in July this year with Bafana.

"All the three achievements are important," he added.

"It’s difficult to say which one I rate as the best. Each has its significance. Beating Pirates was an introduction. Winning the Cosafa was about reminding people who is Morena Ramoreboli.

"Doing well in Botswana, I am now knocking on the continental space to say 'here’s this one coach who’s willing to learn'. So, I am prepared to leave my mark on the continent." he concluded.