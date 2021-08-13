Caf Champions League: Hearts of Oak handed Guinean opposition in preliminary round

The Phobians’ first opposition on their return to the continental inter-club competition has been revealed

Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak have been pitted against Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

On their return to the elite inter-club championship after an absence of more than 10 years, the Phobians will face the Guinean National Championship runners-up for a place in the first round of the continental contest.

The draw for the competition was conducted in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Friday.

Hearts are set to travel away for the first leg during the weekend of September 10-12, before hosting the second leg in Accra the following weekend.

Should Hearts emerge winners on aggregate, they will progress to the first round, from where they could enter the group stage.

Hearts secured a qualification ticket for the Champions League after beating arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to the Ghana Premier League title last month.

There was more in store for the Phobians as they ended the 2020-21 term with a domestic double after beating Ashanti Gold on penalties to win the FA Cup.

The upcoming campaign will be their first appearance in Africa since 2015 when they fell to Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“If we are going to go to Africa we have to do some additions to the team. We also need to do some introductions because we are going to play with big teams," Hearts board member Frank Nelson Nwokolo told Citi Sports last month.

“We know our boys are very good but at the end of the day we want to prove that we equally are very good.

Article continues below

“The teams we are going to meet need to know that we are not there just to add up to the numbers, but we are there for a reason. That reason is for us to do what we have done in the year 2000 and 2004 by lifting the trophies in Africa.

“Certainly, we need those game-changers, and we will bring them into the club. We know they are there."

In the Caf Confederation Cup, Ghana will have no representation after failing to register a candidate.