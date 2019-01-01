Caf Champions League: Ghana coach Appiah confident of Kotoko's chances

The Black Stars boss looks ahead to the Porcupines' encounter with the Nigerian outfit in the continental inter-club competition

coach James Kwesi Appiah has backed his former club to come up tops in their upcoming Caf clash against of .

The Porcupine Warriors are set to take on Masu Gida in the preliminary first round, with the winners billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next stage.

The first leg takes place in Nigeria on August 10, two weeks before the return fixture in Ghana.

“I think playing away against an opponent you don’t know much about is always good," Appiah told Kotoko Express App.

"They [Pillars] will be under pressure to perform and I am 100 per cent sure that [with determination], we can progress.

“The most important thing is our mentality which should not be focused too much on defending though we are playing away but rather on attacking and frustrating them."

Kotoko won the Ghana Special Competition last season to qualify for the Champions League.

They will be hoping to surpass their performance of their last appearance in the Champions League when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.

Last season, the Porcupines competed in the Confederation Cup, where they reached the Group Stage.

Appiah featured for Kotoko during his playing days.