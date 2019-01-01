Caf Champions League: Former Kotoko and Kano Pillars man Jabir tips Porcupines

The 74-year-old shares his thoughts on the likely winners of the showdown between the Ghana fold and the Nigerian side

legend Malik Jabir believes the Porcupine Warriors are in the driving seat to beat former club of to the qualification ticket to the next round of the Caf .

On their return to the continental championship for the first time since 2015, the Ghanaian outfit appeared on course to at least force a draw in the away fixture until the 77th minute when Nyima Nwagua struck to ensured a 3-2 win for the hosts in Saturday's first leg tie.

The return leg is slated for August 25 with the winners on aggregate securing passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the second round of qualifying.

"Kotoko brought in so many players and changed their coach as well and that made me a bit scared before they left for Kano for first leg," Jabir, a former player and coach of Kotoko and an erstwhile technical director of Pillars, told Y FM-Kumasi.

“But now, this a very good result for Kotoko, they have done well and they have only one chance. If they win by one goal to nil in Kumasi here, they will go through.

“Their chances are brighter now but should they allow them to score only one goal, their chances will be shaky.

“They have to know how my former club Kano Pillars play by now. They have to know everything about them because if you want to win a fight, you must know everything about your opponent."

In 2015, Kotoko suffered a first-round elimination from the championship as Algerian club MC El Euma proved too strong.

In the Confederation Cup last season, the Porcupines reached the group stage.

During his playing days, Jabir helped Kotoko win the elite continental inter-club championship in 1983.