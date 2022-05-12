Caf Champions League final: Morocco venue choice explained after Mosimane and Al Ahly protests

Caf head of operations and media relations, Luxolo September, has explained why Morocco was chosen to host the Champions League final.

This comes after Al Ahly, and their South African head coach, Pitso Mosimane, raised concerns following the choice of the venue for the final.

When the Caf Champions League group stages games were finished,rumours were saying SA is hosting.

Hao,jikijiki,after semifinals game were decided,there was a loud silence on the country to host the final.Then after the first leg of the semi finals, suddenly Morocco is hosting.🤔 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) May 10, 2022

The football governing body has designated the Mohammed V Stadium as the venue that will host this season’s ultimate clash.

"Back in January, we spoke to all African countries, only Morocco and Senegal requested to host the final," September told Al-Hayah TV channel, as quoted by KingFut.

"Senegal then withdrew, leaving only Morocco as potential hosts, so the decision was simple.

"Every country could have applied, but they didn’t. The date we chose the final venue was announced months ago."

The official was categorical that the decision cannot be reversed and that Mosimane’s club has to respect the choice.

"Al Ahly is a big club, but the decision is already made and everybody has to respect it. We are all professionals, after all," he added.

In their letter seeking Court of Arbitration intervention, the Egyptian giants explained why they are objecting to the choice to have the North African country host the event.

"Al Ahly have decided to present an appeal to Cas against the decision of Caf of not holding the 2022 Caf Champions League final in a neutral venue, aside from the venues of the four semi-finalists, in addition to other violations that do not meet the Olympic Charter, Fifa, and Caf regulations," the reigning champions protested then.

Al Ahly took a giant step towards the final stage after beating Algeria’s ES Setif 4-0 in the first leg duel of the semi-final. In the other game, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco defeated Petro Atletico 3-1 in Luanda.

Al Ahly will host ES Setif on Friday for the second leg showdown before Casablanca host their opponents from Angola on Saturday.