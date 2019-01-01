Caf Champions League: Federation Cup victory will boost Kano Pillars confidence against Kotoko - Anazemba

The midfielder believes Sai Masu Gida are in the right frame of mind for their first test on the continent

midfielder Anazemba Nzube believes Sunday’s Federation Cup triumph will further boost their confidence in the upcoming Caf clash against .

After decades of futile efforts, Pillars finally tasted cup glory last Sunday when they defeated Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties in the 2019 Federation Cup final played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Anazemba believes this historic feat will spur Pillars on when they take on the Porcupines in the Champions League preliminary first round.

The first leg is slated for August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, while the reverse fixture comes up two weeks later in .

“Truly Asante Kotoko is a big team that we can not underrate but this Federation Cup victory has really boosted our confidence the more,” Anazemba told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“The celebrations are over and we have switched focus to the Champions League, our training started yesterday[ Tuesday] and we are told that we would play a friendly tomorrow [Thursday].

Anazemba is not a rookie as far as playing on the continent is concerned and he believes his experience will help Pillars as they hope to carve a niche for themselves in this year’s competition.

“I played three times while I was with and once with so I know what is expected at this stage," Anazemba added.

“I have even played against Asante Kotoko before while I was with Enugu ... but I expect that they would be stronger than they were back then."