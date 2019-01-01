Caf Champions League: Etoile du Sahel 3-0 Asante Kotoko (Agg: 3-2): Porcupine Warriors crash out

Kjetil Zachariassen's outfit could not make it to the next round of the competition following a heavy away defeat on Sunday

's Caf campaign has come to an end following a 3-0 away defeat to of in the first round on Sunday.

A Karim Aribi double and a Ben Ahmed penalty ensured a win for The Star in the second leg fixture at Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir.

Etoile are through to the group stage of the competition on a 3-2 aggregate, the first leg of the tie having ended in a 2-0 win for Kotoko.

The Porcupines drop into the Caf Confederation Cup where they will join the competition in the play-off round.

After missing the first leg due to suspension, Guinean striker Naby Laye Keita was restored to Kotoko's starting line-up for Sunday's showdown, leading the lines alongside Richard Arthur.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute when Ahmed converted a penalty after Justice Blay was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Moments later, Etoile made it 2-0 only to see the referee rule out the goal for offside.

In the 69th minute, The Star would not be denied for the second time as Aribi put the ball in the back of the net with a header to forge a two-goal lead.

At this point, the score aggregate was level at 2-2. Twelve minutes to full-time, the visitors were handed a numerical advantage as Ben Aziza was sent off for a foul on Arthur.

Kotoko failed to take advantage as anticipated as Aribi scored again in the 85th minute to make it 3-0 to his side on the day and 3-2 on aggregate.

With nothing more to lose at this point, the Porcupines tried to throw more men forward in a late bid for a goal but their efforts yielded nothing as the hosts held on to register a great win on home soil.