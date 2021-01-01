Caf Champions League: Coronavirus strikes Asante Kotoko in Omdurman as Al-Hilal clash is cancelled

The first round, second-leg fixture has been called off over the Ghanaians' inability to raise a team

's Caf first round, second-leg away fixture against Sudanese side Al-Hilal, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled over a Covid-19-related issue.

With a group stage ticket to fight for, the two teams were set for a showdown in Omdurman, the first leg in having ended in a 1-0 win for visiting Hilal.

The game was, however, called off after kick-off was delayed for over 30 minutes, owing to Kotoko's inability to raise enough men for the match after seven players of the Porcupine Warriors tested positive for Covid-19.

More teams

"Al Hilal vs Asante Kotoko Game called off as we await CAF decision," Kotoko have announced on Twitter.

"Asante Kotoko has officially petitioned Caf on the overwhelming anomalies Association with our covid 19 results."

Club Notice pic.twitter.com/uVRJLtNdmr — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 6, 2021

Game on temporary hold as we await the delivery of “the missing Covid result” of one Asante Kotoko player. pic.twitter.com/Vb4unya25g — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 6, 2021

Al Hilal vrs Asante Kotoko Game called off as we await CAF decision.



Asante Kotoko has officially petitioned CAF on the overwhelming anomalies Association with our covid 19 results .



Details soon pic.twitter.com/nCKvQtk3vr — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 6, 2021

With all Kotoko players testing negative for coronavirus before the team's departure from Ghana, Kotoko are accusing Hilal of foul play.

"Four officials and seven players are alleged to have tested positive for Covid after the results of the tests came in," Kotoko posted in an earlier update on Twitter.

"The Covid results were delivered by known officials of Al Hilal but suspiciously enough, the positive results clearly look different from the negative results.

"The team [Kotoko] has made an official complaint to the match commissioner as the Covid results have been tampered with.

"The team is, however, at the stadium to present a team.

"Game on temporary hold as we await the delivery of 'the missing Covid result' of one Asante Kotoko player.

"Kindly note that without the result of the outstanding player, Asante Kotoko cannot raise a team of the required players needed to play the [Caf Champions League]."

Article continues below

Kindly note that without the result of the outstanding player, @AsanteKotoko_SC cannot raise a team of the required players needed to play the #CAFCL — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 6, 2021

It is the second time Kotoko are involved in a Covid-19-related match cancellation.

In the preliminary round of the competition, the Porcupine Warriors saw their second leg home fixture against Nouadhibou of Mauritania cancelled after some players of the visiting team tested positive for coronavirus.

While Nouadhibou were unable to raise a team for the game, Kotoko was awarded a 2-0 win by Caf and handed qualification to the current round.