Caf Champions League: Bullish Mosimane vows ‘Al Ahly can compete and win in any circumstance'

The Red Devils – who are hunting for a third straight title under the South African - will be in Morocco to defend their continental trophy

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed full confidence in his side’s chance to triumph in the Caf Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca on Monday.

Although the tactician feels other factors could influence the game, he affirms he is fully focused as he pegs his hope on Al Ahly’s ability to compete anywhere.

"We are Al Ahly and we believe in our chances to win, despite the difficulties that we face," Mosimane told the club’s website. "Wydad are a big team and they have a great history.

"We are playing against them at their home ground, but we are here to represent Al Ahly, who have always been capable of competing and winning in any circumstances.

"We can play anywhere, and this is the reason why we are here in Morocco. We will not speak about anything except the game. I am totally focused on the match, but this does not mean that the outer factors can not affect the game, such as the fans and the stadium.

"However, we are totally focused on the game."

In recent games, Mosimane has had to deploy a team without first-teamers like Hamdy Fathi, Amr El-Solia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim, Aliou Dieng, and even Mohamed El-Shenawy due to injuries, but he emphasised that does not allow them to create excuses.

"We are always ready," he added "We managed to play without many important players several times, and this happened during the Fifa Club World Cup.

"We played the competition, although missing nine players. We do not make excuses, and we will keep doing our best."

"We will play an important game during a long and exhausting season. Both teams played 15 games until now, and both of them are keen to win the African title."

"It is a difficult game and we are facing the same circumstances we faced against Raja [Casablanca]. We expect the same tomorrow [Monday], but we are capable of dealing with these difficulties."

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach added that his association with the Moroccan club would not deter him from fighting for the title.

"We are facing a team that we respect a lot, as they managed to reach the final several times before," Mosimane concluded.

"Also, I have a great relationship with Wydad’s president and most of the players, but I came here to defend Al Ahly’s name and my career with this prestigious club."

Al Ahly are looking to win the title for a record third straight time.