Caf Champions League: Boost for Ghana’s Hearts of Oak as Caf makes major change to Kamsar showdown

The new format has been announced for the first preliminary round exchange between the Ghanaian champions and the Guinean outfit

Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak have been handed a major advantage in the Caf Champions League preliminary round following adjustment of their originally scheduled two-legged clash with Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar to a one-off decider in Accra.

The big first round showdown is now set for the Accra Sports Stadium on September 19.

The change, announced on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, has been necessitated by political instability in Guinea where the originally scheduled first leg fixture was due to be held.

“Accra Hearts of Oak SC will play CL Kamsar of Guinea in a single match on September 19, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium with the winner of the tie set to advance to the next stage of the 2021-22 Total Energies CAF Champions League,” the GFA announced published on Wednesday.

“The Organising Committee of the Competition has decided that the match which was scheduled to be played in Guinea this weekend will not take place in view of the political unrest in the country.

“The winner of this single match will qualify to the 2nd preliminary round of the competition. In case of a draw at the end of the regulatory time, the winner shall be determined by penalty kicks in accordance to the Laws of the Game."

Kamsar were due to host the first leg fixture on Sunday, a week before the return leg.

A coup d'etat last weekend, which saw the overthrow of Guinea's President Alpha Conde by soldiers, has momentarily rendered the country unsafe for football.

The situation also saw a late postponement of a 2022 World Cup qualifier between Guinea and Morocco in Conakry on Monday.

The GFA publication added: “In a letter sent to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) on the situation, CAF quoted the provisions of Articles 1 & 2.1 of Chapter XIII of the Regulations governing the competition which stipulate that the following shall applied: "1. In case of troubles, wars, forces majeure or internal situations in a country that may affect the security conditions during planning of a match, the Organizing Committee may take the following measures: 2. In two leg matches (home and away): 2.1 If the case concerns only one country, the federation will play its home match on a ground in another country, or a single game will be played on the opponent's field. Where appropriate, the Organizing Committee will determine the match venue.”

The winners between Hearts and Kamsar will face Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in the next round of the competition.