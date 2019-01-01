Caf Champions League: Ashanti Gold can shock RS Berkane - Addai

The midfielder speaks on the Miners chances of securing a good result in Morocco on Saturday

attacker Amos Addai believes they are capable of staging an upset when they play as guests to RS Berkane of in the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Ghanaians head into the first round second leg fixture on shaky ground after allowing the North Africans to score twice in a slim 3-2 first leg triumph for the Miners at home in Obuasi.

“I am very confident that we will win this game and progress to the next stage of the competition because we believe in ourselves that we have what it takes to shock our opponents at their own backyard,” Addai told Dailymailgh.

“I can assure our fans of victory against Berkane.

Article continues below

"We know how difficult it is to overcome a North African side.

"We’re ready to make a name for ourselves and nothing will stop us from making it to the next stage.”

Addai was the scorer of the valuable match-winner for AshGold in the first leg.

