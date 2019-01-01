Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko's qualification is non-negotiable - Blay

The 27-year-old looks ahead to Friday's epic African battle away in Sousse

midfielder Justice Blay has stated the Porcupine Warriors are not going to sit back when they face of in the Caf on Friday.

The Ghanaians head into the first round second leg fixture in Sousse with a slight advantage, having registered a 2-0 triumph in the first meeting at home.

With Etoile registering a big 7-1 win over Hafia FC of Guinea in their last home game following a 2-1 away loss in the first leg in the last round, there are suspicions the Tunisians are going to keep Kotoko working on the back foot for 90 minutes.

“This is my first time playing in the Champions League and I have learnt a lot," Blay, who joined Kotoko from in July, told Oyerepa FM.

"I admit Etoile are a good side but they can’t beat us. We will score in Tunisia, qualification is non-negotiable.

"Should they score, we’ll also score. We’re going to give our best to ensure qualification.”

The winners on aggregate will secure a spot in the group stage of the competition. The losers, on the other hand, drop into the less-fancied Caf Confederation Cup.

Kotoko's win in the first leg was just their first victory over the 2007 African champions Etoile in five meetings.

The Porcupines, two-time Champions League winners, are eyeing a second straight group stage appearance in continental football, having played in the Confederation Cup last season.

