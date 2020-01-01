Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko's Abalora reveals team ambition for Nouadhibou showdown

The Porcupine Warriors shot-stopper looks ahead to Saturday's meeting with the Mauritanians in the Caf Champions League

goalkeeper Razak Abalora has stated the club are determined to beat Mauritanian side Nouadhibou "for the fans" in Saturday's Caf encounter on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host the Orange Club in a preliminary round second leg fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, a week after the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Kotoko have set their sights on reaching at least the group stage in this year's championship, having failed to do so since 2006.

"I think I have experienced a lot and this kind of competition is not easy," Abalora told his club's media ahead of Saturday's showdown, as reported by Footy-Ghana.

"We need ourselves, we need to be ready to push the game with all serious because we want to win the game for our fans and the club.

"In this kind of competition, it is not easy but we are ready for it [the challenge].

"This is an international competition so there is a little bit of difference, there is a little bit of maturity and a little bit of quality too. But for us, we play to win.

"All I will tell our fans is that they pray for us because we will give them our best."

Two-time winners of the Champions League, Kotoko were eliminated in the first round of the competition last season as they fell to Tunisian club Etoile Sahel.

“A draw is not bad, but I think that if the officiating was a bit better today, we would have won the game," Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu told Silver FM after the first leg tie.

“However, a Champions League 1-1 away draw is better than a goalless stalemate.

"We have taken the 1-1 result in good faith, we will go home and work harder to ensure we beat them by at least one or two unanswered goal so we can progress to the next stage."

Kotoko's best performance in a continental inter-club competition in recent times came in the Caf Confederation Cup last year where they reached the group stage, finishing third on the standings.