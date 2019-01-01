Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko targeting an away victory against Etoile du Sahel - Zachariassen

The Porcupine Warriors' boss looks ahead to the second leg of their first round tie

coach Kjetil Zachariassen has revealed his outfit are setting out for a win as they face of in a Caf first round decider on Friday.

The Ghanaians travel for the Sousse showdown with one foot in the next stage following a 2-0 home triumph in the first leg in Kumasi.

The winners on aggregate join 15 other teams for the group stage.

“I always go into matches with a goal to win," Zachariassen told Oyerepa FM.

"That [winning] is our goal now, we want to go to Tunisia to win.

"There is no injury now apart from those sidelined before we started the competition.”

Article continues below

The first leg victory was only Kotoko's first win in five meetings with Etoile.

The Porcupines are eyeing a second straight group stage appearance in continental football, having played in the Confederation Cup last season.

The Tunisians, meanwhile, registered a big 7-1 win over Hafia FC of Guinea in their last home game following a 2-1 away loss in the first leg in the last round.